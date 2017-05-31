Klimkin condemns explosion in Kabul

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has condemned the explosion in Kabul, which led to numerous victims.

"I condemn the brutal attack in the diplomatic district of Kabul. Deep condolences to the families and friends of the deceased, the speedy recovery to the wounded," Klimkin wrote on Twitter.

The explosion took place in the Kabul area on Wednesday morning, where foreign embassies and the presidential palace are located. A motor vehicle with explosives was detonated near the German embassy.

The number of victims of the explosion was 80 people with more than 300 injured.