Facts

11:58 31.05.2017

Klimkin condemns explosion in Kabul

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has condemned the explosion in Kabul, which led to numerous victims.

"I condemn the brutal attack in the diplomatic district of Kabul. Deep condolences to the families and friends of the deceased, the speedy recovery to the wounded," Klimkin wrote on Twitter.

The explosion took place in the Kabul area on Wednesday morning, where foreign embassies and the presidential palace are located. A motor vehicle with explosives was detonated near the German embassy.

The number of victims of the explosion was 80 people with more than 300 injured.

Загрузка...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Ukrainian FM, U.S. Senator Booker discuss security situation in Donbas

Some 35 civilians killed in Donbas from March until mid-April, more than 2,000 over 3 years of conflict

ATO HQ reports 50 attacks on Ukrainian army positions, 5 from prohibited arms

Poroshenko expects speedy EU decision on full launch of association agreement with Ukraine

Normandy format talks underway in Berlin on deputy foreign ministers' level

LATEST

Russia tries to "steal" Ukrainian historical figures for its history - Poroshenko

Justice Ministry files lawsuit on protection of honor and dignity in connection with Saakashvili's actions

Prystaiko during Normandy talks in Berlin raises hostage issue as priority one – Gerashchenko

Groysman denies Cabinet intentions to raise gas price to UAU 8,500 from Oct 1

Dutch parliament ratifies Ukraine-EU Association Agreement

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Контроллеры цены
ADVERTISING