Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Actions of the State Executive Service destroy the main competitor of Russian space enterprises - Yuzhmash plant'

On Wednesday, May 31, at 15.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Actions of the State Executive Service destroy the main competitor of Russian space enterprises - Yuzhmash plant about blocking of economic activities of State Enterprise "Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov" due to the arrest of the company's accounts and threats to disrupt the contract concluded in April with the company S7 Sea Launch Limited for the production of the Zenit launch vehicle for the Sea Launch and Ground Launch projects. The participants will include Deputy Director of the State Enterprise "Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov" Serhiy Zakharchenko, head of the trade union organization of the state enterprise "Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov Valeriy Vasiliyev (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation. Additional information by phone: (050) 858 2161 or at: yeschenko.tetiana@gmail.com (Tetiana Yeschenko).