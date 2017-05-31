Facts

14:25 31.05.2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Actions of the State Executive Service destroy the main competitor of Russian space enterprises - Yuzhmash plant'

Subscribe to the channel of the agency "Interfax-Ukraine"

On Wednesday, May 31, at 15.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Actions of the State Executive Service destroy the main competitor of Russian space enterprises - Yuzhmash plant about blocking of economic activities of State Enterprise "Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov" due to the arrest of the company's accounts and threats to disrupt the contract concluded in April with the company S7 Sea Launch Limited for the production of the Zenit launch vehicle for the Sea Launch and Ground Launch projects. The participants will include Deputy Director of the State Enterprise "Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov" Serhiy Zakharchenko, head of the trade union organization of the state enterprise "Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov Valeriy Vasiliyev (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation. Additional information by phone: (050) 858 2161 or at: yeschenko.tetiana@gmail.com (Tetiana Yeschenko).

Загрузка...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Ukraine lags behind implementation plan of Association Agreement with EU

Ukrainian FM, U.S. Senator Booker discuss security situation in Donbas

Some 35 civilians killed in Donbas from March until mid-April, more than 2,000 over 3 years of conflict

ATO HQ reports 50 attacks on Ukrainian army positions, 5 from prohibited arms

Poroshenko expects speedy EU decision on full launch of association agreement with Ukraine

LATEST

EU permanent reps to discuss preparations for bilateral summits with Ukraine, China and Japan

Groysman says Ukraine may become EU member in 'medium term'

Kyiv ready for Normandy format summit

Russia tries to "steal" Ukrainian historical figures for its history - Poroshenko

Klimkin condemns explosion in Kabul

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Price
ADVERTISING