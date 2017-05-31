Facts

10:30 31.05.2017

Justice Ministry files lawsuit on protection of honor and dignity in connection with Saakashvili's actions

Justice Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Petrenko intends to file a lawsuit on the protection of honor and dignity against leader of the political force 'Rukh of the new forces' Mikheil Saakashvili.

"I decided to file a lawsuit on all the statements made by this citizen regarding the protection of honor and dignity," Petrenko said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He said that no one has the right to manipulate, lie, use foul language and slide into populism.

"Several people's deputies and Saakashvili himself attended this Cabinet [of Justice Minister]. I explained him in a simple manner that it is necessary to file a package of documents in order to receive registration of their party ... I'm so sorry that this political figure ... today has fallen to the level of a bazaar, street man who cursed, tried to provoke a fight, behaved in an inappropriate way," Justice Minister said.

Petrenko is convinced that there is no place in the state body for this kind of behavior. "You can not use methods of pressure and demand commiting unlawful acts," the minister said.

He also said that Saakashvili "destroyed his reputation by promoting himself."

