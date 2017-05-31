Facts

10:28 31.05.2017

Prystaiko during Normandy talks in Berlin raises hostage issue as priority one – Gerashchenko

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vadym Prystaiko, who represents Ukraine at the negotiations in the Normandy format in Berlin, has raised a hostage issue as a priority one, First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's representative in the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group for the settlement of the situation in Donbas, Iryna Gerashchenko wrote on her Facebook page.

"He told his counterparts about the verification conducted by the Ukrainian side, which we completed and about the readiness to agree final lists and the date of release," a report says.

"The key thing is the readiness of the other side," Gerashchenko said.

Interfax-Ukraine
