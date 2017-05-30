ATO HQ reports 50 attacks on Ukrainian army positions, 5 from prohibited arms

Over the past day the militants have carried out 50 shelling attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) area, five of them were carried out from weapons banned by the Minsk Agreements, as a result three Ukrainian servicemen have been wounded, the press centre of the ATO headquarters has reported.

Eighteen attacks were seen in the Mariupol sector; gunfire intensity increased to 17 shooting incidents in the Luhansk sector, and 15 attacks were seen in the Donetsk sector, the report said.

The hostile gunfire focused on Avdiyivka, which came under attack of 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers, heavy machineguns, and small arms, the army operation staff said.