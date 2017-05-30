Facts

19:16 30.05.2017

ATO HQ reports 50 attacks on Ukrainian army positions, 5 from prohibited arms

Over the past day the militants have carried out 50 shelling attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) area, five of them were carried out from weapons banned by the Minsk Agreements, as a result three Ukrainian servicemen have been wounded, the press centre of the ATO headquarters has reported.

Eighteen attacks were seen in the Mariupol sector; gunfire intensity increased to 17 shooting incidents in the Luhansk sector, and 15 attacks were seen in the Donetsk sector, the report said.

The hostile gunfire focused on Avdiyivka, which came under attack of 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers, heavy machineguns, and small arms, the army operation staff said.

Загрузка...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko expects speedy EU decision on full launch of association agreement with Ukraine

Normandy format talks underway in Berlin on deputy foreign ministers' level

Groysman denies Cabinet intentions to raise gas price to UAU 8,500 from Oct 1

Dutch parliament ratifies Ukraine-EU Association Agreement

Three Ukrainian military injured in ATO zone on Monday

LATEST

Poroshenko, EPP delegates discuss 'Solidarity' membership in this organization

Groysman to initiate allocation of extra UAH 5 bln for road repairs

NATO allows Ukrainian arms producers to bid on defense contracts to member countries

Interior Minister's advisor confirms murder of ex-head of Ukrspyrt Pankov in Kyiv

Prystaiko to represent Ukraine at Normandy Four meeting on May 30

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua
ADVERTISING