Facts

16:53 30.05.2017

Poroshenko expects speedy EU decision on full launch of association agreement with Ukraine

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko expects from the European Union a special decision on launching the Association Agreement with the European Union at full capacity.

"The Netherlands will pass the ratification letter to Brussels in the near future. And the EU Council will launch a special agreement on the implementation of the Association Agreement with the EU to full capacity," Poroshenko said in his address on the occasion of the ratification of the Association Agreement by the Netherlands Parliament.

Загрузка...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Normandy format talks underway in Berlin on deputy foreign ministers' level

Groysman denies Cabinet intentions to raise gas price to UAU 8,500 from Oct 1

Dutch parliament ratifies Ukraine-EU Association Agreement

Three Ukrainian military injured in ATO zone on Monday

Interior Minister's advisor confirms murder of ex-head of Ukrspyrt Pankov in Kyiv

LATEST

Poroshenko, EPP delegates discuss 'Solidarity' membership in this organization

Groysman to initiate allocation of extra UAH 5 bln for road repairs

NATO allows Ukrainian arms producers to bid on defense contracts to member countries

Prystaiko to represent Ukraine at Normandy Four meeting on May 30

Gerashchenko calls for blocking all websites of 'LPR', 'DPR' in Ukraine

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Прайс
ADVERTISING