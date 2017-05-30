Poroshenko expects speedy EU decision on full launch of association agreement with Ukraine
President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko expects from the European Union a special decision on launching the Association Agreement with the European Union at full capacity.
"The Netherlands will pass the ratification letter to Brussels in the near future. And the EU Council will launch a special agreement on the implementation of the Association Agreement with the EU to full capacity," Poroshenko said in his address on the occasion of the ratification of the Association Agreement by the Netherlands Parliament.