Groysman denies Cabinet intentions to raise gas price to UAU 8,500 from Oct 1

Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has denied that it is the intention of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to raise the price of natural gas to UAH 8,500 per 1,000 cubic meters from October 1, 2017.

"I am hearing information which is being spread around [by Batkivschyna Party parliamentary faction leader] Yuliya Tymoshenko that the government plans to raise the price of gas to UAH 8,500. I want to emphasize that this is untrue. It is a complete lie," Groysman said at a briefing during the inspection of a road repair site in Ternopil region on Tuesday.

Groysman said Tymoshenko is deliberately spreading this falsehood.