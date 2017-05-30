Poroshenko, EPP delegates discuss 'Solidarity' membership in this organization

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and delegation of the European People's Party (EPP) have discussed at a meeting the membership of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc 'Solidarity' in the EPP.

"The meeting participants also discussed ways of reforming the Ukrainian party system in accordance with European norms and the general progress of reforms in Ukraine," reads a report posted on the 'Solidarity' website.

The EPP is the largest political organization in Europe, which unites 75 member-parties from 40 countries, twelve heads of state and government, fourteen European commissioners, and also has the largest faction in the European Parliament.