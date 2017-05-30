Facts

15:18 30.05.2017

Poroshenko, EPP delegates discuss 'Solidarity' membership in this organization

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and delegation of the European People's Party (EPP) have discussed at a meeting the membership of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc 'Solidarity' in the EPP.

"The meeting participants also discussed ways of reforming the Ukrainian party system in accordance with European norms and the general progress of reforms in Ukraine," reads a report posted on the 'Solidarity' website.

The EPP is the largest political organization in Europe, which unites 75 member-parties from 40 countries, twelve heads of state and government, fourteen European commissioners, and also has the largest faction in the European Parliament.

Загрузка...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Dutch parliament ratifies Ukraine-EU Association Agreement

Three Ukrainian military injured in ATO zone on Monday

Interior Minister's advisor confirms murder of ex-head of Ukrspyrt Pankov in Kyiv

Russia and Putin bigger threat to world security than ISIS

Militants shell Bakhmut farm, it catches fire

LATEST

Groysman to initiate allocation of extra UAH 5 bln for road repairs

NATO allows Ukrainian arms producers to bid on defense contracts to member countries

Prystaiko to represent Ukraine at Normandy Four meeting on May 30

Gerashchenko calls for blocking all websites of 'LPR', 'DPR' in Ukraine

Very difficult to achieve progress in Donbas settlement without peacekeepers

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
умные часы
ADVERTISING