Facts

15:00 30.05.2017

Groysman to initiate allocation of extra UAH 5 bln for road repairs

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has stated he is intending to initiate the allocation of an additional UAH 5 billion for road repairs, in particular from funds received from special confiscation.

"I will offer the issue of about UAH 5 billion this year, including funds from special confiscation, to increase funding for roads," he said at a briefing, when inspecting the repairs of the Lviv-Ternopil road in Lviv region.

It is planned to spend about UAH 30 billion on road repairs in 2017.

Groysman stressed he would insist on allocating funds for the Lviv-Ternopil-Khmelnytsky-Vinnytsia-Uman-Odesa highway.

The premier said he is not satisfied with the pace of road repairs in Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Zakarpattia, Mykolaiv regions and Kyiv.

"I instructed the profile deputy prime minister, the head of the automobile agency this week to gather the heads of regions, clarify what the problem is there to help them get underway," the prime minister said.

Interfax-Ukraine
