Interior Minister's advisor confirms murder of ex-head of Ukrspyrt Pankov in Kyiv

A man shot on Tuesday morning in Kyiv's Darnytsky district is former acting director of the state enterprise Ukrspyrt Viktor Pankov, the police will consider all possible theories behind the murder, an adviser to the interior minister of Ukraine, member of the People's Front parliamentary faction, Anton Gerashchenko, has said.

"An assistant to director of the state concern Ukrspyrt, Viktor Pankov, has been shot dead in Pozniaky [residential area] this morning. Viktor Pankov twice served as head of this state company, which is constantly involved in scandals with the sales of unlicensed alcohol," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He noted that the police will consider all possible theories of this murder, "beginning with personal relationships and ending with the non-fulfillment of personal financial obligations."

Police reported earlier they are looking for the individual who shot dead a businessman in Kyiv's Dartnytsky district.

Pankov in 2008 and 2009 was a board member of the national joint-stock company Nadra Ukrainy. In 2012 he began working at Ukrspyrt as deputy general director in charge of legal issues, and later as acting Ukrspyrt general director and first deputy director in charge of production and financial issues. He left Ukrspyrt in December 2013.

At the start of 2014 Pankov was an advisor to the chairman of the board of Chornomornaftogaz. In March 2014 he returned to Ukrspyrt as deputy director in charge of legal issues. In December 2014 the Agriculture and Food Ministry sacked Mykhaylo Labutyn as Ukrspyrt general director, naming Pankov as acting director.

Pankov in 2016 was put in charge of Ukrspyrt's main office.