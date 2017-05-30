Prystaiko to represent Ukraine at Normandy Four meeting on May 30

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko will represent Ukraine at the talks of representatives of the foreign ministers of the Normandy Four countries (France, Germany, Ukraine, Russia) in Berlin on May 30.

"First Deputy Minister Prystayko will represent Ukraine at the meeting of deputy ministers of the Norman Four in Berlin," the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Mariana Betsa, told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

She clarified that the parties will discuss the implementation of the full range of Minsk agreements.

The Russian side will be represented at the May 30 talks by State Secretary and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin.