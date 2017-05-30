Facts

09:22 30.05.2017

Militants shell Bakhmut farm, it catches fire

Militants continue shelling residential areas and civil infrastructure, in particular, on May 30, the Bakhmut Agrarian Union enterprise was fired upon, the press center of the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) headquarters reported with reference to the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination.

"At about five o'clock in the morning on May 30, the enemy fired on the agricultural enterprise Bakhmut Agrarian Union in the village of Novoluhanske using large-caliber weapons banned by the Minsk agreements. Two pig farms were damaged after being hit by several 120-mm mines. One of them caught fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the farm's workers," the press center of the ATO headquarters said in a report posted on its Facebook page.

A JCCC monitoring team continues its work in Novoluhanske, establishing other consequences of the shelling.

"Thus, illegal armed formations of separate areas of Donetsk region [beyond government control] once again confirmed their disregard for the Minsk agreements and the intention to further aggravate the armed conflict in Donbas," the statement reads.

