Facts

16:42 29.05.2017

Court dismisses lawyers' request to postpone hearing of Yanukovych's case

The Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv has dismissed a request by the defense lawyers of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who asked to move the hearing of their client's case from May 29 to another day, due to the fact that this day they need to attend a meeting of Kyiv Court of Appeals to review their petition for changing the jurisdiction of the treason case against Yanukovych.

The lawyers asked the Obolonsky court to move their preparatory meeting on Yanukovych's case from May 29 to another day, since this day they need to participate in a meeting of the Appellate Court which will hear their petition on changing of the jurisdiction of the high treason case against Yanukovych.

In response to this, Presiding Judge Vladyslav Deviatko said the High Specialized Court of Ukraine for Civil and Criminal Cases on May 23 had already dismissed the lawyers request to change the jurisdiction of the case. The court also pointed out that the lawyers had already twice missed the hearing of the Appellate court so they could miss it one more time.

