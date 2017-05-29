Some 448 Ukrainian military take part in UN peacekeeping operations

Ukraine has been a participant of the UN peacekeeping operations for 25 years now; 448 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently taking part in nine international operations.

"Our soldiers carried out the first task under the auspices of the United Nations to restore peace in the territory of the former Yugoslavia. Today, 448 soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are taking part in nine international peacekeeping and security operations in seven countries and the Abyei region (Sudan) under the leadership of the UN, NATO and Joint peacekeeping forces in the Transdniester region of the Republic of Moldova," the People's Army newspaper said.

Contrary to the ongoing hostilities in the east of the country, Ukraine continues to respect international obligations to participate in UN peacekeeping operations. In 2016, three rotations of national contingents were carried out (DR Congo, Liberia, Kosovo).

In accordance with the resolution of the UN Security Council dated April 28, 2016 No. 2284 (2016), representatives of national staff performing tasks in the UN operation in Cote d'Ivoire completed their participation in this mission and returned to Ukraine.

"I want to emphasize the participation of our helicopter units in the UN Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the UN mission in Liberia, the engineers in Kosovo and the sappers in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, whose activities are highly valued by the leadership of the missions," chief of the military cooperation and peacekeeping operations department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Leonid Holopatiuk said.

The International Day of Peacekeepers is celebrated by the UN annually on May 29. In Ukraine it is officially celebrated since 2003.