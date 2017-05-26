Ukraine will seek to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Turkey

Ukraine is grateful to Turkey for its support in the conditions of Russian aggression and will strive to strengthen bilateral cooperation with this country, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Turkey has been shoulder to shoulder with us in the most difficult times for Ukraine. We are working hard to deepen this partnership. We are united not only by geography and the Black Sea, but also by joint goals and interests," Poroshenko said during the opening of the Istanbul park in Odessa.

According to him, Ukraine and Turkey are interested in establishing peace and stability in the Black Sea region. "And we agreed to make joint efforts to increase mutually beneficial economic cooperation. We firmly stand for the expansion of equal partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation based on respect for the universal principles of good neighborliness and international law," Poroshenko said.

The president thanked the leadership of Turkey for supporting Ukraine in the context of Russia's aggression. "This is a challenge to global security. It is a challenge to Turkey, a challenge for all the Black Sea countries. And I am very grateful to Turkey and its leadership for the firm and unbreakable position of supporting our sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.