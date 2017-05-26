Turkey may allow Ukrainians to visit with ID-cards

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that Turkey may allow Ukrainians to enter their country by means of ID cards.

"There is another present for Ukrainians that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised me to do: even an internal passport will no longer be needed for our mutual travels. ID cards will be enough," the president said during the opening of the Istanbul Park in Odesa on Friday.

According to him, such steps testify to mutual trust between the Ukrainian and Turkish peoples. "And I think that this movement is in the right direction," the president of Ukraine said.