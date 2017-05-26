Trump calls on NATO to focus on issues of terrorism, migration, threats from Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump has called on NATO member states to focus on the problems of terrorism, migration and threats from Russia.

"The NATO of the future must include a great focus on terrorism and immigration, as well as threats from Russia and on NATO's eastern and southern borders," he said at the NATO unveiling of the Article 5 and Berlin Wall Memorials in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday, May 25.

The U.S. administration thinks that the NATO members' commitments to spend 2% of GDP on defense in keeping with the North Atlantic Treaty will strengthen Europe and will complicate Russia's existence.

"The more the NATO members spend, the worse it is for Russia... As Trump insists on greater NATO spending, this obviously complicates the life of Russia and creates a stronger and more vibrant Europe," a senior U.S. administration official who spoke on terms of anonymity told journalists in Brussels on Thursday.

According to the official, "in fact, Trump really strengthens NATO's ability to deter any kind of aggression on its borders, including aggression from Russia."