Tusk says EU, U.S. stick to similar positions on Ukraine

European Council President Donald Tusk said in Taormina on Friday before the G7 meeting that the EU and the U.S. have similar approaches to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

My impression is that when the conversation touches upon the conflict in Ukraine, we more or less stick to the same line with U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Tusk said at a joint press conference with Chairman of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.

Whatever it was, to my mind, we can work out a common position with the United States on Ukraine, Tusk said.

At the same time, he expressed a "less optimistic" attitude about Trump's views about Russia.

