UAH 350 mln total bail posted Wednesday by seven arrested former tax officials – Avakov

The total amount of bail posted by arrested former high-ranking tax officials is UAH 350 million, according to Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov, who said the relatively small amount and guarantees given by several of those detained would be appealed in court.

"We have reviewed most of the measures taken against the former fiscal service executives. We managed to collect UAH 350 million in bail payments and seven former tax officials were arrested," said Avakov, who appeared at Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv on Friday.

Avakov said law-enforcement agencies would appeal pretrial rulings for "several individuals, from whom the courts extracted personal pledges and small bail amounts."

On Wednesday morning, law-enforcement agencies conducted raids in 15 of Ukraine's regions in a special anti-corruption operation targeting ex-officials of Ukraine's former ministry of taxes and income headed by Oleksandr Klymenko [who fled to Russia following the Revolution of Dignity in early 2014].

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET

