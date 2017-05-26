Dutch Senate to support EU-Ukraine Agreement on May 30

The Senate of the Netherlands will support the Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union next week, May 30, Radio Liberty has reported.

"My forecast is that the Senate will support it next week. Then the Dutch government can ratify the association agreement. This [the vote] should take place next week, on Tuesday. We had a good debate on the issue last Tuesday [May 23], so now we can vote and ratify it," Rutte said.

He also said that this is a very positive thing for the EU, Ukraine and Russia, because it will help stabilize the situation in the region