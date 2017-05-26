Chief prosecutor Lutsenko predicts he will stay in office for half a year or so

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko says he will fulfill his commitments to head the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) for about 18 months and has no ambition of running for presidency.

Answering a question if he sees himself as president of Ukraine on Channel 1+1 on Thursday evening, he answered: "No."

"I see myself as prosecutor general of Ukraine for another six months, or maybe somewhat longer," he added.

Lutsenko was appointed PGO chief a year ago.

He assured that he wants to be "an effective and successful prosecutor general of Ukraine."

Lutsenko claims he has not fulfilled all the tasks while in office, but added: "At a time when my competency, managerial abilities - despite the lack of a diploma in law - will no longer be needed, I will step aside, allowing a young, law-educated leader to take that position in a normal prosecution [system]," he said.