Facts

10:39 26.05.2017

Chief prosecutor Lutsenko predicts he will stay in office for half a year or so

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko says he will fulfill his commitments to head the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) for about 18 months and has no ambition of running for presidency.

Answering a question if he sees himself as president of Ukraine on Channel 1+1 on Thursday evening, he answered: "No."

"I see myself as prosecutor general of Ukraine for another six months, or maybe somewhat longer," he added.

Lutsenko was appointed PGO chief a year ago.

He assured that he wants to be "an effective and successful prosecutor general of Ukraine."

Lutsenko claims he has not fulfilled all the tasks while in office, but added: "At a time when my competency, managerial abilities - despite the lack of a diploma in law - will no longer be needed, I will step aside, allowing a young, law-educated leader to take that position in a normal prosecution [system]," he said.

IMPORTANT

Dutch Senate to support EU-Ukraine Agreement on May 30

Trump likely to maintain Obama's sanctions against Russia

Stoltenberg supports sanctions against Russia

OSCE mission reports 44 civilian fatalities in Donbas in 2017

Many Ukrainians trying to prevent NABU's activities

LATEST

NAPC structure should be reviewed with regard to liability distribution - EU ambassador

Truck convoy brings UN humanitarian aid to Donbas

Court frees ex-head of Dnipro tax inspection Lypynsky on UAH 1 mln bail

Нацсовет по телерадиовещанию выставит на конкурс еще 26 FM-частот в 13 областях

All OSCE SMM offices operate as usual

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog8021.html
ADVERTISING