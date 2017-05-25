No alternative to pension system in Ukraine, but it should not impoverish pensioners – Mingarelli

The Ukrainian authorities have held consultations, including with European institutions, on the pension reform project in Ukraine, Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli has said.

"There have been many consultations. We are not on the frontline in this area because there are other international players such as IMF, World Bank that are far more engaged than we are in this process, but we were also asked and we are informed of those discussions," he said.

The diplomat also said that the EU also shares the view that the Ukrainian pension system is not self-sufficient, and there is no other way but to reform it.

"It is important to reform it first of all to get sound funding and it should be reformed as well to protect the most vulnerable population group because we know that many pensioners live in poverty and the reform of the pension system should not lead to even more poverty," Mingarelli said.