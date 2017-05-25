Facts

15:15 25.05.2017

No alternative to pension system in Ukraine, but it should not impoverish pensioners – Mingarelli

The Ukrainian authorities have held consultations, including with European institutions, on the pension reform project in Ukraine, Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli has said.

"There have been many consultations. We are not on the frontline in this area because there are other international players such as IMF, World Bank that are far more engaged than we are in this process, but we were also asked and we are informed of those discussions," he said.

The diplomat also said that the EU also shares the view that the Ukrainian pension system is not self-sufficient, and there is no other way but to reform it.

"It is important to reform it first of all to get sound funding and it should be reformed as well to protect the most vulnerable population group because we know that many pensioners live in poverty and the reform of the pension system should not lead to even more poverty," Mingarelli said.

IMPORTANT

Many Ukrainians trying to prevent NABU's activities

Advisor to former acting head of Ukraine's Geology Service says unknown persons raiding office

Five Ukrainians killed in road accident in Russia's Novgorod region

Russian websites blocking mechanism not developed yet

Poroshenko, Tusk coordinate positions before G7 summit, set date of next Ukraine-EU summit

LATEST

Donetsk region's appeals court dismisses lawyers' appeal re seizure of Yanukovych's $1.5 bln

EU wants as many people from eastern Ukraine as possible to visit Europe

Kyiv to submit prisoner lists to OSCE, to demand info about them

Ex-chief of Dnipropetrovsk region's tax office remanded to 60 days with bail set at UAH 100 mln

Court frees former Crimean tax chief Tsyrkun on personal recognizance

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Термобелье
ADVERTISING