Ex-chief of Dnipropetrovsk region's tax office remanded to 60 days with bail set at UAH 100 mln

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court has remanded former head of Dnipropetrovsk region's tax authority Serhiy Shynkarenko to 60 days in pretrial confinement, setting bail at UAH 100 million.

The ruling was made by judge Katerina Moskalenko.

Yevhen Yatsyno, a representative of the Military Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine, said investigators have grounds to suspect Shynkarenko used his authority for personal gain and participated in an organization functioning in the so-called 'tax centers' scheme connected with ex-head of Ukraine's income and taxes authority Oleksandr Klymenko [who fled to Russia following the Revolution of Dignity in early 2014].

Investigators believe Shynkarenko's actions led to state losses amounting to UAH 2.341 billion.

Prosecutors say the suspect often travels abroad and visits occupied Crimea, where he has an apartment and can hide from Ukrainian law-enforcement officials.

According to prosecutors, Shynkarenko has assets exceeding UAH 320 million, which he obtained when he headed Dnipropetrovsk region's tax administration.

Shynkarenko said he did not expect such a large bail to be set and would appeal the court decision.

Interfax-Ukraine
