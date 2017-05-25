Many Ukrainians trying to prevent NABU's activities

Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli believes that there are many people in Ukraine who interfere with the work of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), including representatives of the Ukrainian authorities.

"There are many people in Ukraine, which as you know, present group and material interests who are trying to prevent the work of NABU for known reasons," Mingarelli said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Answering the question whether there are people in the Ukrainian government who oppose the work of NABU, the ambassador said: "They are everywhere, they are in the Rada, the government, they are present in the civil society and their presentation is very strong in the Ukrainian media."

The diplomat said that such resistance to NABU's work is related to its professional activities.

"NABU is investigating a high level corruption cases. If I had been a very rich Ukrainian citizen, who had been stealing money for years since Independence, I would not like the NABU to be efficient and independent and I would have done everything to hinder its activities," Mingarelli said.