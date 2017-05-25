Facts

12:33 25.05.2017

Five Ukrainians killed in road accident in Russia's Novgorod region

Five Ukrainian citizens have been killed in an accident in the Novgorod region, a representative of the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Kyrylych has said.

"Five Ukrainian citizens were killed in a road accident in the Novgorod region. The data on one more citizen is being clarified," Kyrylych said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

Earlier, the consular service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that as a result of a road accident in Novgorod, on May 25, Ukrainians were killed, details were being specified.

In turn, the Novgorod office of the traffic police agency reported Interfax that six people were killed in a frontal collision of a minivan and a truck on the Novgorod part of the Moscow-St. Petersburg highway (M10).

"Information on the road accident near the village of Pervomayskoye was received by the police officers around 5:40. Preliminary, the driver of the Renault minivan drove to a oncoming traffic lane and crashed into a Renault truck for not established reasons. As a result of the accident, the driver and five passengers died in the minivan. No one was hurt in the lorry," a source said.

