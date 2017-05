Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Hrytsak has said that the mechanism for blocking Russian Internet resources has not been developed yet, but the process is underway.

"The mechanism has not been developed yet, but it will be introduced," Hrytsak told journalists in Kyiv on Thursday, answering an Interfax-Ukraine's question.

At the same time, he said that such a mechanism is being developed.