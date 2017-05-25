Ex head of Luhansk regional administration tax service Antipov released on UAH 15 million bail

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court has released the ex head of Luhansk regional administration tax service Oleksandr Antipov on bail after he promised to post bail in the amount of UAH 15 million within five days, the Kyiv-based Hromadske.ua news portal has reported.

"Antipov is suspected of participating in a criminal organization, which included top Ukrainian government officials," Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) officials said.

Antipov was arrested with some $3.8 million in cash. When asked where the money came from, he replied, "People have been telling me for the last several weeks that authorities were planning to arrest me."

According to the Kyiv-based Censor.Net news portal, the court ordered Antipov to wear an electronic bracelet for two months, during which time he would be compelled to turn in his international passport.

If the former official does not post bail within five days, the conditions of his pretrial confinement will be reviewed. Judges ordered Antipov released in the court room.

According to Censor.Net, prosecutors had asked the judges to set bail at UAH 200 million.

On Wednesday morning law-enforcement authorities rounded up former heads of regional officials involved with Ukraine's former ministry of income and taxes under Klymenko [who fled to the Russian Federation following the Revolution of Dignity in 2013/14].

According to Matios, suspended head of Ukraine's State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov assisted in the investigation of the illegal schemes of the former tax officials.

Antipov headed Luhansk region's tax administration (earlier known as tax inspection office) from 1990 to 2005 and from 2010 to 2014. From 2006 to 20010 he headed the state's Luhansk regional administration.