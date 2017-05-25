Prosecutors ask court to set bail for detailed tax officials from UAH 100 mln to UAH 500 mln – Matios

The average bail requested by prosecutors for detained regional tax authorities ranges from UAH 100 million to 500 million, according to Ukraine's chief Military Prosecutor Anatoliy Matios.

"We determined the bail amounts for the detained officials when we reviewed their cases. The average sum ranged from UAH 100 million to UAH 500 million for one arrested official. These are ordinary regional tax officials from that period [ex-President Viktor Yanukovych's ally Oleksandr Klymenko was Ukraine's minister of income and taxes]," Matios said on TV Channel 112.ua on Wednesday evening.

He said "many more people" were part of the tax scheme and that they would be "dealt with procedurally" in the coming days.

According to Matios, suspended head of Ukraine's State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov assisted in the investigation of the illegal schemes of the former tax officials.

As earlier reported, on Wednesday morning law-enforcement agencies arrested scores of former regional officials involved with Ukraine's former ministry of income and taxes under Klymenko [who fled to the Russian Federation following the Revolution of Dignity in 2013/14].

Some 23 tax officials in various regions were detained.

Matios said it was "the first wave of arrests."

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court on Wednesday determined pretrial measures for four of those arrested: former head of the income and tax ministry's department in Dnipropetrovsk region Serhiy Shynkarenko, ex-chief of Luhansk region's tax service Oleksandr Antipov, ex-head of Crimea's tax administration Kostiantyn Tsvirkun and ex-head of Kyiv's Sviatoshynsky district tax office Yuriy Mostypan.