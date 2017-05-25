Over 3.5 mln Ukrainians with e-passports - Poroshenko

Over 3.5 million biometric passports, also known as e-passports, had been issued as of May 24, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"As of today, as the State Migration Service can confirm, over 3.5 million biometric passports had been issued," he said at a meeting in Volyn regional administration on preparations for the day when visa-free travel rules with the European Union become effective.

About 19,000-20,000 e-passports are issued per day at the moment, he added.