10:45 25.05.2017

Poroshenko, Tusk coordinate positions before G7 summit, set date of next Ukraine-EU summit

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and President of the European Council Donald Tusk have coordinated positions pending the G7 summit and set the date for the next Ukraine-EU summit, the Ukrainian president's press service said on Wednesday evening.

"Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and the President of the European Council have agreed to hold the next Ukraine-EU Summit in Kyiv on July 13, 2017," a report says.

Poroshenko informed Tusk of the situation in Donbas, having accused Russia of violating the Minsk agreements.

"Under these conditions, there is no reason to lift or somehow soften the EU economic and sector-specific sanctions against the Russian Federation," Poroshenko said.

Such an assessment must underlie G7 summit and EU Council resolutions to extend the sanctions against Russia beyond July 31, 2017, Poroshenko said.

Poroshenko and Tusk congratulated each other on the final approval and publication of the European Council decision to introduce visa-free travel for Ukrainians. The parties are expecting visa-free travel to start from June 11, 2017, the press office said.

They also discussed the status of the EU-Ukraine association agreement ratification by the Dutch senate and expressed hope for swift introduction of the document.

