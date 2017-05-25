Kyiv insists on access of OSCE SMM to entire territory of ORDLO, including Ukrainian-Russian border

The Ukrainian side, within the framework of the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group, has demanded the admission of the representatives of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to the entire territory of the ORDLO, including the Ukrainian-Russian border, Darka Olifer, press secretary of Ukrainian representative to the Trilateral Contact Group and former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, said on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian side has once again expressed its concern over cases of violence and intimidation that occur with respect to the staff of the OSCE SMM on uncontrolled Ukrainian part of Donbas: after the car bomb attack of the OSCE SMM's patrol which resulted in death, this aggression has become a trend. We insist on the admission of representatives of the mission to the whole territory of the ORDLO, including the Ukrainian-Russian border. OSCE SMM representatives are repeatedly not allowed to these very areas that close to the border which is registered by representatives of the OSCE SMM," she wrote on her Facebook page at the end of the TCG meeting in Minsk on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian side also insists on the necessity of the abolition the Russian law on the recognition of the identification documents of the certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, forgoing hostile takeovers of enterprises, and the cancellation of the use of the Russian ruble in these territories as part of the implementation of the Minsk Agreement on the settlement of the situation in Donbas, she said.

"We believe, we should discuss, in particular, the abolition of the Russian president's decree on the recognition of IDs of the certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the abolition of the pseudo-decree [of Donetsk] on establishing the quasi-border, forgoing hostile takeovers of Ukrainian and European enterprises in the territory of the certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the cancellation of the ruble zone in the territory of the certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukraine's regaining control over the border, and the creation of the working group on the border," Olifer said.

In addition, the Ukrainian side raised an issue of payments for water supplies to the certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, she said.

The population in the territories beyond Kyiv's control is charged for these supplies, she said.

"The economic subgroup discussed water supplies to the certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. We are ready to provide supplies and are doing so, despite the existing debts," Olifer said.