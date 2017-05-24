Facts

14:31 24.05.2017

PGO issues notice of suspicion to businessman Hranovsky for tax evasion and fictional entrepreneurship

Agents from Prosecutor General's Office's (PGO) department for investigating important economic cases has issued a notice of suspicion to Ukrainian businessman Oleksandr Hranovsky charged with a number of crimes.

"Preliminary investigation work has yielded enough evidence to issue Odesa resident and oligarch Hranovsky with a notice of suspicion pursuant to Part 3 of Article 212 (tax evasion) and Part 2 of Article 205 (fictional entrepreneurship) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the PGO press service said on Wednesday.

The PGO said the department, along with the economic protection department and National Police of Ukraine's internal security department, is continuing its pretrial investigation of crimes committed by executives of LLC Megapolis Ukraine, which deals with tobacco products (since May 2016 known as LLC Tedis Ukraine).

Investigators and PGO agents serviced Hranovsky with the suspicion notice on Tuesday. The pretrial investigation continues.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

