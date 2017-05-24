MP Bobov agrees to pay over $1 mln in taxes – Lutsenko

Member of the Vidrodzhennia group in the Ukrainian parliament has admitted to tax evasion and pledged to pay $1 million in unpaid taxes, Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"I have just been notified that MP Bobov agrees with the notice and is ready to pay over $1 million of unpaid taxes to the State Treasury. I believe this is a very good example of cleansing the Verkhovna Rada," Lutsenko said while reporting to parliament on Wednesday.

As reported, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has prepared a submission to the Verkhovna Rada requesting the removal of parliamentary immunity from lawmakers Bobov, Yevhen Deidei and Andriy Lozovoy. "During the checks of submitted electronic declarations by the PGO, Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, requests for the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine were prepared for the removal of parliamentary immunity from MPs Hennadiy Bobov (under Articles 212 and 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), Yevhen Deidei (Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ) and Andriy Lozovoy (Articles 212 and 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," Lutsenko wrote in his Facebook page on Friday, May 19.

Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is dedicated to evasion from payment of taxes and duties, Article 366 of the Criminal Code deals with declaring untrue information and illegal enrichment.

On May 23, the prosecutor general's press secretary, Larysa Sarhan, said that requests for stripping immunity from Lozovy and Deidei were temporary withdrawn for completion.