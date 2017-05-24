Facts

14:27 24.05.2017

MP Bobov agrees to pay over $1 mln in taxes – Lutsenko

Member of the Vidrodzhennia group in the Ukrainian parliament has admitted to tax evasion and pledged to pay $1 million in unpaid taxes, Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"I have just been notified that MP Bobov agrees with the notice and is ready to pay over $1 million of unpaid taxes to the State Treasury. I believe this is a very good example of cleansing the Verkhovna Rada," Lutsenko said while reporting to parliament on Wednesday.

As reported, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has prepared a submission to the Verkhovna Rada requesting the removal of parliamentary immunity from lawmakers Bobov, Yevhen Deidei and Andriy Lozovoy. "During the checks of submitted electronic declarations by the PGO, Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, requests for the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine were prepared for the removal of parliamentary immunity from MPs Hennadiy Bobov (under Articles 212 and 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), Yevhen Deidei (Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ) and Andriy Lozovoy (Articles 212 and 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," Lutsenko wrote in his Facebook page on Friday, May 19.

Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is dedicated to evasion from payment of taxes and duties, Article 366 of the Criminal Code deals with declaring untrue information and illegal enrichment.

On May 23, the prosecutor general's press secretary, Larysa Sarhan, said that requests for stripping immunity from Lozovy and Deidei were temporary withdrawn for completion.

IMPORTANT

PGO issues notice of suspicion to businessman Hranovsky for tax evasion and fictional entrepreneurship

Already 23 Ukrainian tax officials under arrest

Chief military prosecutor announces anti-corruption crackdown, more than 400 raids at tax agencies in 15 regions

Rada receives request to strip MP Bobov from immunity

Russia not to withdraw forces from Donbas in 2018 – U.S. military intelligence

LATEST

Ukrainian Armed Forces creating cyber defense unit - Poltorak

IT company director suspected of UAH 1 mln tax evasion involving IDP registration

Militants shell ATO forces positions 53 times on Tuesday

Kharkiv People's Republic's creation initiator Apukhtin sentenced to 6 years in prison in Ukraine

Kyiv seeking creating Donbas subgroup for control over border with Russia

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
спортивные брюки цены
ADVERTISING