Ukrainian Armed Forces creating cyber defense unit - Poltorak

Ukraine's Armed Forces has announced plans to create a special cyber defense unit, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak.

"Such structures have been created subordinate to various units in many countries. In Lithuania they are under the defense ministry and responsible for the security of the entire ministry, as well as issue recommendations to other branches. We have a certain system, but the decision on whom it is subordinate to is one the nation's leaders must take. The work is important and is now being conducted under the aegis of Ukraine's National Defense and Security Council," Poltorak told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, "units are being created, a network, software … with the aim of defending Ukraine from cyber attacks."

"A NATO advisor is helping us to create such a network in the defense ministry. So far, we've received advice, but I hope we receive material assistance, as well. As of today, cyber defense is the prerogative of Ukraine's SBU Security Service, but we will make various contributions on our level. Work on creating a separate unit is already going ahead," Poltorak said.

The defense chief earlier said that since the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine Russia has launched more than 7,000 cyber attacks against Ukraine.

The full text of Poltorak's interview in Russian will be available on the main webpage of Interfax-Ukraine.