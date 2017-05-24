Facts

10:31 24.05.2017

Militants shell ATO forces positions 53 times on Tuesday

On Tuesday, militants carried out 53 shelling of the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) zone, wounding one Ukrainian serviceman, the ATO headquarters press center reported.

In the Prymorsky sector, militants carried out 29 shelling of the Ukrainian military positions. In particular militants fired upon the positions of the Armed Forces in the area of Shyrokyne using 120 mm mortar shells, Talakivka, Hnutove, Novotroitsky and Vodiane using grenade launchers and small arms, Maryinka and Krasnohorivka using mortars of the 82 mm caliber.

In the Donetsk sector, the Ukrainian military positions were shelled by militants 13 times. The southern suburb of Avdiyivka and the city's residential area were shelled from the Grad rocket, 120 mm mortars and 152 mm artillery, as a result of which one civilian was injured, four houses were completely destroyed, more than ten houses were damaged. In addition, Pisky was shelled from 120 mm mortars.

In the Luhansk sector, militants fired at the Ukrainian army positions eleven times using grenade launchers and small arms.

