14:53 23.05.2017

Submission to strip Bobov of deputy immunity to be sent to Rada; submissions for Lozovy, Deidei returned to SAPO

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will be sent a submission for the removal of parliamentary immunity of the People's Deputy from the deputy group Vidrodzhennia Hennadiy Bobov, press secretary of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Larysa Sarhan has said.

"Having studied the materials of the three submissions for people's deputies regarding the facts, today it was decided to send a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada to remove the deputy immunity of People's Deputy Hennadiy Bobov," Sarhan wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to her, similar views on the people's deputies from the Radical Party faction Andriy Lozovy and the faction of People's Front Yevhen Deidei were returned for revision.

"Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko returned two more representations on People's Deputies Lozovy and Deidei to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office for revision," Sarhan said.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

