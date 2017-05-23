Ukrainians tend to enter Crimea less – State Border Guard Service chief

Ukrainian border guards note a constant decrease in the number of citizens who want to enter Crimea.

"Every day border guards register about 5,000 people and up to 1,000 vehicles. I want to state that in general this is much less than in the same period last year. And on the whole we see a steady trend towards a decrease in passenger and transport flow in this direction," head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Viktor Nazarenko said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, for the first quarter of this year, the indicator for passengers decreased by 25%, for transport - by 45% and this trend continues. "I think that most of the citizens today already understand the difficulties in finding themselves in the occupied Crimea, as well as the existing danger during their stay on the peninsula," Nazarenko said.

In general, he said, the situation on the administrative border with Crimea today remains stably tense. "In this direction, we are also on constant alert for active action, and we carry out tasks here, as in the ATO zone, together with colleagues from the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard and the indifferent citizens of Ukraine," the head of the State Border Guard Service said.

"We are aware of the increase in the contingent of Russian troops in the occupied peninsula, we constantly record the conduct of aerial reconnaissance, the engineering strengthening of the positions of Russian troops, the movement of their boats and ships, the periodic rotation of personnel from both the armed forces and the border structures that are located there," Nazarenko said.