Ukraine to present specific proposals for hostage release in Minsk on May 24

Ukraine will submit concrete proposals for the release of hostages at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukraine's representative in the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

"On May 24, the Ukrainian side will suggest the Minsk group concrete proposals on how we see the release of the hostages. We have a full analysis of the situation, an analysis of proposals as to where Ukraine can compromise and apply the pardon procedure for the perpetrators of crimes against the state of Ukraine, who do not have blood on their hands, so that we would be able to proceed with the procedure of the release of hostages," Gerashchenko told journalists on the sidelines of the parliament on Tuesday morning.

She recalled that "an enormous amount of work has been done to verify the lists of people who do not want to be moved to the territory of the ORDLO (separate districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions) who committed crimes against the state of Ukraine." "It's about several hundred persons, it is a huge amount of work and a serious analysis," Gerashchenko said.