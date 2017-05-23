Facts

11:15 23.05.2017

Kyiv denies Ukrainian army shelled Avdiyivka Coke and Chemical Plant

Ukrainian representatives at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) have said that Ukraine's Armed Forces did not shell the Avdiyivka Coke and Chemical Plant in Donbas.

Reports about the attack are not true, the Ukrainian side of the JCCC said in a statement, which was posted on the Facebook account of the headquarters of Kyiv's Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) in Donbas.

JCCC observers have not recorded any instances of shelling near the plant and, consequently, there has been no fire at the facility, Ukrainian officers at the JCCC said.

They said in their statement, citing one of the plant's senior managers, that the specifics of the technological process of starting coke ovens include an occasional powerful discharge of flame from pipes to a height of up to four meters.

"When darkness falls, the glow over the plant is visible from a long distance and can be easily mistaken for a fire," the representative of the plant's administration said.

IMPORTANT

Ukraine to present specific proposals for hostage release in Minsk on May 24

Poroshenko, Merkel discuss scenario of pressure on Russia to make it implement Minsk accords

Russia's complaints to WTO on Ukrainian sanctions prove effective

Firtash not a crime suspect – Lutsenko

Official EU bulletin publishes decision on visa-free regime with Ukraine

LATEST

Kyiv expecting Normandy format leaders to have phone call to intensify talks

Four Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia-backed militants blame ATO forces for Opytne shelling

No Ukrainians injured during terrorist attack in Manchester – Embassy

Groysman assures pension reform bill will be considered by National Reforms Council

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
энергетические напитки
ADVERTISING