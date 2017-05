Four Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours

The militants have shelled positions of the Ukrainian armed forces in Donbas almost 60 times in the past 24 hours, wounding four Ukrainian servicemen, the headquarters of Kyiv's Anti-Terrorist operation in Donbas said on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"Fifty-nine ceasefire breaches committed by militants have been recorded over the past 24 hours," the headquarters said.

Four Ukrainian armed forces servicemen were wounded, it said.