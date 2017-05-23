Facts

10:29 23.05.2017

Russia-backed militants blame ATO forces for Opytne shelling

The press center of the ATO (Anti-Terrorist operation) headquarters has Russia-backed militants disseminated untruthful information on the Internet blaming the Armed Forces of Ukraine for shelling Opytne from multiple rocket fire systems.

"Yesterday, on May 22, Russian-occupation forces shelled the positions of the ATO forces near the village of Opytne with the use of rocket fire systems. In order to cover up the fact of disgraceful disregard for the Minsk agreements, the enemy launched propaganda ruse on Internet," a message reads on Facebook page of the ATO headquarters on Tuesday morning.

The press center said that the media of the militants reported the use of anti-aircraft missile systems, artillery and tanks on populated areas near Donetsk by the ATO forces with the aim of discrediting the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces strictly observe the ceasefire regime and are always ready to respond adequately without violating the Minsk agreements," the ATO headquarters said.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

