Groysman assures pension reform bill will be considered by National Reforms Council

A bill on pension reform exists and will be considered by the National Reforms Council, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said.

"We started with a presentation - a civilized presentation, the so-called 'white paper,' a strategy or concept. It was fully transformed into a full-fledged bill. The draft law exists," he said on ICTV on Monday.

Yet, he said, the next stage is a National Reforms Council meeting that will study the reform and negotiation with lawmakers on this reform.

As was reported, the Cabinet of Ministers on May 17 approved a draft law on pension reform, yet, the document has not been made public yet.