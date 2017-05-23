Facts

10:20 23.05.2017

Groysman assures pension reform bill will be considered by National Reforms Council

A bill on pension reform exists and will be considered by the National Reforms Council, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said.

"We started with a presentation - a civilized presentation, the so-called 'white paper,' a strategy or concept. It was fully transformed into a full-fledged bill. The draft law exists," he said on ICTV on Monday.

Yet, he said, the next stage is a National Reforms Council meeting that will study the reform and negotiation with lawmakers on this reform.

As was reported, the Cabinet of Ministers on May 17 approved a draft law on pension reform, yet, the document has not been made public yet.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

