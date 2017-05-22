Rada member urges introduction of visa travel with Russia
Maksym Burbak, the leader of the People's Front faction at the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, has called for visa travel with Russia.
"Let me remind you of a bill on visa travel with Russia. We should use every warrantable method to fight the aggressor, which should pay a high price for the attack on our country," Burbak said at a meeting of the conciliatory council of heads of parliamentary factions, committees and groups on Monday.
Burbak also urged the parliament, on behalf of the People's Front faction, to support a legislative amendment on setting a 75% quota for Ukrainian language on national television.