Official EU bulletin publishes decision on visa-free regime with Ukraine

The official bulletin of the European Union on Monday published a decision on visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens.

Thus, citizens of Ukraine will be able to enter the EU countries in 20 days - since June 11.

As reported, the Council of the European Union at the level of the Ministers of Agriculture and Fisheries at a meeting on May 11 supported the decision on the liberalization of the visa regime with Ukraine. And the deputies of the European Parliament supported granting a visa-free regime to Ukrainian citizens by the European Union by a majority of votes.

On May 7, President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, and the representative of the Malta Presidency of the European Union signed a legislative decision on the introduction of a visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko also attended the ceremony of signing the document in Strasbourg.