Ukraine to submit memo in Ukraine vs. Russia case to ICJ by June 12, 2018

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, hearing the Ukraine versus Russia case where Kyiv accuses Moscow of violating the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination has set the date for submitting memorandums by the sides, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine for European Integration Olena Zerkal has said.

"Last week the Court determined the date for submitting the memorandum by Ukraine – June 12, 2018 and counter-memorandum by Russia – July 12, 2019. They would contain all evidences and arguments of the sides in the case," Zerkal said in an article published in the Dzerkalo.Tyzhnia Ukraine weekly.

She said that the issuing of the order regarding interim measures by the ICJ is not the end of the case. It will take several years to hear the case.

On March 6, 2017, the International Court of Justice in The Hague started hearing Ukraine's lawsuit seeking to punish Russia for support of terrorists in eastern Ukraine and discrimination in Crimea. On April 19, 2017 the Court ruled there are insufficient grounds for provisional measures against the Russian Federation, pursuant to the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism. The court ruled that Russia should ensure observance of the rights of the Crimean Tatars in Crimea, lift the ban from the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people and ensure availability of the Ukrainian-language education.