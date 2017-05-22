U.S. military officials look into possibility of building facilities in Mykolaiv

A group of representatives of the United States Navy's Sixth Fleet has considered the issues of building several military infrastructure facilities to be used during annual Sea Breeze international drills in the territory of a separate command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Marine Corps in Mykolaiv, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

The objective of the U.S. troops is to consider technical capacities of the implementation of the project, which will ensure a better quality of the Sea Breeze participants' stay in Ukraine, Brant Richardson, the group's leader, said.

For this purpose, the U.S. military officials visited the expected construction site and met with representatives of the city's public utilities companies, on which the project's implementation will depend.

According to the plan, the project's preparatory stage including negotiations and pre-construction works will take 18 months, while the construction will take six months.

In addition to Mykolaiv, U.S. Army is planning to build several infrastructure facilities in Odesa and Ochakiv as part of this project, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

See Breeze exercises are multinational military drills, which have been held in Ukraine since 1997 in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding on Defense and Military Contacts signed between the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and U.S. Department of Defense. Ukraine and the U.S. are co-organizers of the exercises.