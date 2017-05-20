Facts

15:35 20.05.2017

Poroshenko hopes G7 summit to express unity with Ukraine

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko expects that G7 summit in Sicily would express the common position with Ukraine.

"It is important that this meeting is held before G7 summit. We hope that the Sicilian meeting will display the unity of the civilized world and Ukraine," he told reporters before the meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Gransee on Saturday.

The head of state thanked partner countries for support of Ukraine.

"I want to say that in May we are waiting for the completion of the ratification of the Association Agreement by the Netherlands. Thus, we would move forward on the way of returning Ukraine to Europe," he said.

