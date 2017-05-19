Facts

13:52 19.05.2017

Majority shareholder in Astarta Ivanchyk builds up 36.09% stake in company

Albacon Ventures Ltd., under control of the founder and majority shareholder in Astarta agroindustrial holding Viktor Ivanchyk, on May 15 and May 16 acquired 21,482 shares of Astarta.

According to a company report on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), after the deal Albacon Ventures Ltd. increased its stake from 36% to 36.09%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited with 28.01% is another shareholder in Astarta. The rest of the shares are outstanding shares.

Astarta is a vertically integrated agro-industrial holding, uniting six regional divisions in Poltava, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv regions. They include nine sugar factories, agricultural farms with a land bank of about 250,000 hectares and dairy farms. The holding also has a plant for processing soybeans in Poltava region (Globyno processing plant).

