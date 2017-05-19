Facts

13:39 19.05.2017

Liashko asks U.S., EU to sanction Boiko and Liovochkin

The leader of Ukraine's Radical Party and deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Oleh Liashko has asked the U.S. and the European Union (EU) to sanction parliament deputies Yuiry Boiko and Serhiy Liovochkin (the leader and member of the Opposition Bloc parliament faction, respectively).

"Yesterday I signed an appeal to the U.S. president and the EU commission on imposing personal sanctions against Liovochkin and Boiko, who are holdovers from the Yanukovych regime and are personally responsible for the murders of protesters on Independence Square in Kyiv [during the Revolution of Dignity in 2013/14]," Liashko said during the morning plenary session in parliament in Kyiv on Thursday.

"Liovochkin, Boiko and Firtash (Dmytro Firtash – a businessman) must answer for what Yanukovych did. We must make sure this happens," Liashko said.

Mykola Skoryk from the Opposition Bloc's parliamentary faction said Liashko's visa to the U.S. was recently annulled.

"Liashko wrote to the American president about it… how they cancelled his 10-year visa. He probably is angry and decided to complain. Maybe he wants visa-free entry to the U.S. and is frightened about asking for this directly," Skoryk said on Facebook.

Skoryk also said the Radical Party is a fake created by television, calling the party an "election project."

"[Liashko] is a typical con-man and bribe taker, who is employed by the oligarchs," Skoryk said.

