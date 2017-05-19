EU ambassador calls on Rada to change composition of Accounting Chamber as soon as possible

Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli has called on the Verkhovna Rada to elect a new composition of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine as soon as possible.

"Parliament plays an important role in ensuring budget transparency and accountability, which is why Mr. Parubiy (Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy) is very important for appointing a new leadership of the Accounting Chamber. This is very important for ensuring transparency in all matters related to the budget and it is important to complete this process as soon as possible," he said opening the conference on openness of public authorities in Kyiv on Friday.

Mingarelli expressed the hope that the Ukrainian parliament will find a solution to this issue and that the Accounting Chamber will continue to work and provide a transparent process in accordance with the standards of a democratic society.

As reported, in March, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) sent a conviction notice involving head of Ukraine's Accounting Chamber Roman Mahuta and another Chamber employee to court. The head of the Accounting Chamber is suspected of committing violations under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of office) and his colleague at the chamber of violations of Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of office) and Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code (large-scale embezzlement through misuse of office).

On April 4, the Verkhovna Rada started to consider the appointment of new members of the Accounting Chamber. According to Parubiy, the parliamentary committee on budget nominated 29 candidates for members of the Accounting Chamber.